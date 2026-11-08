A still from U.S. Central Command video released November 7, 2026, showing the cargo vessel M/V Huda in the Gulf of Oman. Video still: U.S. Central Command

U.S. Central Command said Saturday that American forces disabled the St. Kitts-flagged cargo ship M/V Huda in the Gulf of Oman after its crew ignored warnings and tried to breach the naval blockade against Iran.

In a Tampa dated public release, CENTCOM said a U.S. military aircraft fired precision munitions at the stern of M/V Huda after forces directed the civilian crew to abandon targeted spaces. The command said the cargo vessel had tried to leave regional waters after visiting an Iranian port and that the crew ignored repeated warnings while attempting to violate the blockade multiple times. The release did not address casualties, the crew’s condition or the extent of damage.

CENTCOM said enforcement since July had redirected 147 commercial vessels that complied and disabled five merchant ships that refused, and CENTCOM said U.S. forces had previously destroyed another 10 Iranian commercial oil tankers linked to what it called the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shadow network. All mariners near Iranian coastal areas were advised to heed blockade warnings.

Responding to questions from Mereja Media, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said on November 10 that it had verified an attack on the commercial vessel Huda (IMO 9197088) on November 7, 17 nautical miles off the coast of Oman. The ship was damaged, and no casualties or pollution were reported, the IMO’s media team said. The agency lists the incident among its confirmed incidents in the Middle East but does not say who carried out the attack. The IMO Council, which met November 2 to 6, urged member states to refrain from unlawful measures that endanger seafarers and international shipping, and the IMO Secretary-General continues to call for freedom of navigation to be restored and for de-escalation.

Arab News on November 7 and Anadolu Agency, in a report timestamped November 8, carried the CENTCOM account.

Iran has not been quoted in the CENTCOM release acknowledging the Huda incident, and Mereja Media did not obtain an independent ship-tracking confirmation of the vessel’s last Iranian port call beyond the command’s statement. Apart from the IMO’s confirmation that the ship was attacked and damaged, the public record so far is a U.S. enforcement account.

Sources