Blue Nile named Restaurant of the Year in Detroit, Michigan

The Detroit Free Press has named Blue Nile, an Ethiopian restaurant in Ferndale, a suburb of Detroit, as Michigan's Restaurant of the Year for 2025. Renowned for its vibrant flavors, communal dining experience, and warm hospitality, Blue Nile has been a beloved staple since 1984. The newspaper lauded the restaurant's signature vegetable combination platter and honey wine, emphasizing its cultural authenticity and consistent excellence. Owner Seifu Lessanework expressed gratitude, dedicating the award to the loyal patrons and staff who have made Blue Nile a cherished community gem.