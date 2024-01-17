AU Council Urges Rapid Deployment of Envoy for Ethiopia-Somalia Dialogue Amid Rising Tensions

The African Union Peace and Security Council has urgently called for the deployment of the High Representative for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo, to mediate the escalating diplomatic tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia. This request was made to the Chairman of the AU Commission following a Council meeting on January 17, 2024, which focused on the brewing discord between Addis Ababa and Mogadishu.

In a statement, the Council implored both nations to practice restraint, reduce escalations, and pursue meaningful dialogue to peacefully resolve their differences, emphasizing the need for African-led solutions to African problems.

The Council’s deep concerns stem from the increasing strain following Ethiopia’s Memorandum of Understanding with Somaliland, the self-declared independent northern region of Somalia. This agreement has raised alarms about potential negative impacts on regional peace, security, and stability. The Council also called for external actors to respect the principle of non-interference in these matters.

Moussa Faki, the Chairman of the AU Commission, is expected to sanction the deployment of Olusegun Obasanjo, the former Nigerian president who has previously facilitated negotiations between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The exact timing of Obasanjo’s mission remains unspecified, but the AU Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) department has expressed gratitude for an upcoming extraordinary IGAD session.

There is still uncertainty over whether an Ethiopian delegation will attend the scheduled meeting in Kampala, Uganda. Additionally, Faki has appointed three high-level panels to mediate the ongoing conflicts in Sudan. The AU’s proactive steps aim to mitigate the rising tensions and foster dialogue between Ethiopia and Somalia, highlighting the organization’s commitment to maintaining stability and peace in the region.