U.S. Special Envoy Mike Hammer to Visit Kampala and Addis Ababa for Key Diplomatic Talks

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer, is set to visit Kampala and Addis Ababa from January 17-24. In Kampala, Ambassador Hammer will participate in the 42nd Extraordinary Summit of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government. The Summit will focus on the current issues between Ethiopia and Somalia, and the situation in Sudan. The U.S. supports this IGAD diplomatic effort and reaffirms its commitment to Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as recognized in its 1960 borders.

Regarding Sudan, Ambassador Hammer will work towards supporting efforts to resolve conflicts, ensure unrestricted humanitarian access, and promote democratic transitions and justice for violence victims.

In Ethiopia, his agenda includes meetings with African Union officials to discuss Sudan and other regional priorities. He will also engage with Ethiopian officials to discuss the continued implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in northern Ethiopia. This includes progressing on disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration, and advancing a victim-centered transitional justice process.