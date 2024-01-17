UN Raises Alarm Over Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Northern Ethiopia

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has expressed grave concerns over the escalating humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia. The regions of Afar, Amhara, Tigray, and Oromia are particularly affected, facing a combination of crises that have significantly eroded the resilience of the population against climate-related shocks like drought, leaving millions at risk of severe need and destitution.

Despite the challenging circumstances, including active hostilities in Amhara and Oromia and severely limited funding, the UN and its partners are aiding the Ethiopian government’s relief efforts. However, there is an urgent necessity to expand these responses. Current priorities include providing food aid, nutrition, water, sanitation, and health services to approximately four million people in these regions.

The primary challenge in addressing the crisis is the lack of sufficient funding and ongoing insecurity. Despite managing to aid over 12 million people from January to November last year, the 2023 $4 billion Humanitarian Response Plan for Ethiopia has received only a fraction of the needed funds, with just $1.33 billion secured. This funding gap significantly hinders the capacity to provide adequate humanitarian assistance to those in dire need.

