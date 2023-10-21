Over 85,800 Cross into Ethiopia Amid Sudan’s Deteriorating Humanitarian Crisis – Xinhua

Ethiopia recorded over 85,800 crossings as the humanitarian crisis in Sudan enters its sixth month, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has said.

Since the onset of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan in mid-April, about 1.1 million people have crossed into neighboring Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan, UNOCHA said in its latest situation update issued late Thursday.

Ethiopia, which continues to receive returnees, refugees and asylum-seekers from Sudan, has recorded 85,800 crossings as of Oct. 17, mainly via Kurmuk and Metema border entry points in the Benishangul Gumz and Amhara regions, respectively.

UNOCHA said access has improved as the UN, in coordination with national partners, continues to facilitate road access, leading to the opening of more humanitarian routes, therefore reaching people in need, including refugees and asylum-seekers, in the two regions.

It appealed for additional funding to address the needs of returnees, refugees and asylum-seekers crossing into Ethiopia.

According to UNOCHA, the 2023 Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) is only 30 percent funded as of Oct. 18, out of the total requirement of 3.99 billion U.S. dollars.

“Response to the influx of people due to the situation in Sudan comes on top of the current needs. Additional funding is therefore urgently required to support this ongoing response in Ethiopia, as well as to pre-existing humanitarian needs identified in the HRP,” UNOCHA said.

Fighting erupted in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on April 15 and swiftly escalated in different parts of the country. The ongoing violence pits the Sudanese Armed Forces against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with both sides accusing the other of starting the conflict.