Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Shifts Focus to Red Sea Control – The Maritime Executive

The Horn of Africa is synonymous with land conflicts, but a recent lecture by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed could shift focus to the control of the Red Sea.

In July, rumors started spreading that the Ethiopian government was plotting to establish a link to the Red Sea, with hope of developing a port. Following a video published by the state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) early this month, it is now common knowledge that Abiy has his eyes trained on the Red Sea to assert Ethiopia’s regional influence in the Horn of Africa.

"What I wanted to talk to you today is regarding water; regarding the Red Sea Water. We can see that only a narrow strip of land separates us from the sea. It is crucial for the present leaders of Somalia, Djibouti, Eritrea and Ethiopia to engage in discussions, not just for the present, but to ensure lasting peace," PM Abiy said in the 45-minute address to party officials, recorded Oct. 13.