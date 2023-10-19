Djibouti Denies Ethiopia’s Request for Direct Red Sea Port Access – Bloomberg

Djibouti joined Eritrea and Somalia in rejecting an appeal from Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to grant his country direct access to a port on the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

"Our two countries have always maintained strong, friendly relations," said Alexis Mohamed, a senior adviser to Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh. "But you should also know that Djibouti is a sovereign country, and therefore, our territorial integrity is not questionable, neither today nor tomorrow."