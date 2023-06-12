Ethiopia repatriates 80 Ugandans duped with promise to meet Jesus – KFM

Authorities in Ethiopia have repatriated 80 Ugandans who were fleeced of their money with a promise to meet Jesus.

The leader of the team, Pastor Simon Opolot has been on the joint security team’s wanted list for duping believers attached to Christ Disciples Church in Soroti, Eastern Uganda to sell their property and prepare to meet Jesus.

According to security, Opolot said he had received a vision that Jesus was going to pick a few people to go to heaven and that those to be chosen had to be in Ethiopia.

Internal Affairs ministry spokesperson, Simon Peter Mundeyi says when the group arrived in Ethiopia, they revealed that they were there to meet Jesus on a journey to heaven.