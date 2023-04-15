Ethiopian authorities should cease arbitrarily detaining journalists – CPJ

(CPJ) – Ethiopian authorities should cease arbitrarily detaining journalists during times of political tension and investigate allegations that security officers attacked members of the press, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Friday.

Between April 3 and April 13, security personnel in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, arrested at least six journalists and allegedly assaulted two while in custody, according to multiple news reports and statements from local rights groups. Two other journalists were arrested in separate incidents in the Amhara and Oromia states.