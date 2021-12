A runner from Ethiopia who dreams of representing the UK national team is facing deportation back to his country. Seyfu Jamaal, 21, arrived in the UK after traveling in the back of a lorry and claimed asylum. The Home Office accepts he was persecuted before he arrived in the UK. But officials refused his asylum claim this past May of this year after keeping him waiting for more than three and a half years for a decision, saying it would be safe for him to return home. …CONTINUE READING