(Finextra) Zemen Bank has announced a partnership with Mastercard that will see the introduction of the first ever Mastercard branded prepaid contactless travel card in Ethiopia.

Zemen Mastercard prepaid travel cards will enable cardholders to use cards with either of the two major currencies, namely U.S. Dollars and Euros, based on their travel destination. The card is also the first contactless card issued in Ethiopia.