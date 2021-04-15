Extending external-loan repayments over a longer period will help Ethiopia ease debt risks – IMF – Bloomberg

(Bloomberg)Extending external-loan repayments over a longer period will help Ethiopia ease debt risks in the future, according to the International Monetary Fund.

In an initial assessment, the IMF and the World Bank concluded that Ethiopia's debt is sustainable, according to the fund's Africa department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie. The preliminary sustainability assessment is a key step for the Horn of Africa nation to rework its public debt under a Group-of-20 program to ease repayment burdens of poor countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.