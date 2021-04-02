Ethiopia dismisses CNN evidence showing Ethiopian soldiers executed unarmed men in Tigray region – CNN

Ethiopia’s government said Friday that “social media posts and claims cannot be taken as evidence” after a CNN investigation found that Ethiopian soldiers executed unarmed men in the country’s war-torn Tigray region.

“The Ethiopian government has indicated its open will for independent investigations to be undertaken in the Tigray region,” the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told CNN in a statement Friday.

The statement added: “Social media posts and claims cannot be taken as evidence, regardless of whether Western media report it or not. Hence why investigations into allegations are welcome for remedial action and accountability.CONTINUE READING