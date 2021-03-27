Egypt stressed the necessity for reaching an agreement on filling and operating Ethiopia’s dam at the earliest possible – Xinhua

(Xinhua) Egypt’s Deputy Foreign Minister for African Affairs Hamdi Sanad Loza held talks on Saturday with U.S. special envoy for Sudan Donald Booth on efforts to resume negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) built on the Nile River, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Loza stressed the necessity for reaching "an agreement on filling and operating the GERD at the earliest possible opportunity before Ethiopia begins carrying out the second phase of filling (the dam)," according to the statement.