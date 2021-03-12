US decided not to lift the pause in assistance to Ethiopia for most programs in the security sector- Voice of America

(Voice of America)The US State Department on Friday said Washington has decided not to lift the pause in assistance to Ethiopia for most programs in the security sector, days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described acts in Tigray as ethnic cleansing.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that while the United States has decided to resume certain types of assistance, including that related to global health and food security, assistance for other programs and most programs in the security sector would remain paused.