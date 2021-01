(Al Jazeera) More than 80 civilians, including children as young as two years old, have been killed in the latest attack to afflict western Ethiopia, the country’s national human rights commission said on Wednesday.

Aaron Maasho, spokesman and senior adviser for the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), told Al Jazeera the massacre took place on Tuesday between 5am and 7am in the region of Benishangul-Gumuz, which borders Sudan and South Sudan.