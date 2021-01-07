EU’s Siemens Gamesa eyes to construct wind farm in Ethiopia

European wind power specialist Siemens Gamesa is taking the lead on a new site in Ethiopia, as the country seeks to be 100% renewable.

A new wind farm is to be constructed in Ethiopia, supplying power to 400,000 homes. It is the first wind farm project to be constructed in the country by European wind power giant Siemens Gamesa. The Assela wind farm will be 150 kilometres south of Addis Ababa and will generate 100 MW. The site is due to be delivered to Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP), the state-owned energy company, by spring 2023.

The project is receiving financial backing from the Danish Government through Danida Business Finance, which is operated by Denmark’s development finance institution, the Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU), and with a loan from Danske Bank.

The Assela site is part of Ethiopia’s plan to make 100% of domestic energy renewable by 2030. The country is expected to reach 2 GW of power by 2029, according to energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

In a statement, Roberto Sabalza, chief executive for onshore Southern Europe and Africa at Siemens Gamesa, said: “Siemens Gamesa is intent on expanding its leadership across Africa, and in turn help a growing transition to green energy across the continent. So, we are extremely pleased to begin work in Ethiopia and look forward to collaborating with both EEP and the country to continue to promote their drive to install more renewables and meet transformational energy targets.”