Sudan’s leader expressed support for offensive against TPLF- PM Abiy

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok says he has agreed with Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed, to hold an urgent meeting of a bloc of East African countries to resolve the crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

There was no immediate comment by Ethiopia’s government on Hamdok’s announcement on Sunday of an “emergency” meeting of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Hamdok expressed support for the offensive against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) during face-to-face talks.