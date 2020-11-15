TPLF leaders confirm striking Asmara with missiles

(Bloomberg) – The leader of the Tigray region said his forces fired rockets at neighboring Eritrea as the growing regional conflict in Ethiopia spreads beyond its borders.

Tigray President Debretsion Gebremichael confirmed the shelling of Eritrea, and said in a text message that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was fighting 16 Eritrean divisions, without offering proof. He also confirmed a missile strike on Saturday targeting the airport in the Eritrean capital, Asmara, calling it a “legitimate target.” Officials from the TPLF have blamed Eritrea for helping Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in the conflict with Tigray.

Abiy said on Sunday that the country is able to achieve its military objectives in Tigray "by itself." His remark appeared to be in reaction to Debretsion's claim that Eritrea is fighting alongside Ethiopia's federal forces.