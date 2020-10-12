Ignorant Twitter users called out for mocking the Amharic language

When President Donald Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, his Twitter posts were flooded with his opponents writing in the Ethiopian language, Amharic. Writing in the language has become a meme online, with people using it as a way to pretend to “curse” someone. The trend has gotten so big that it has been documented by Know Your Meme. However, many people are voicing their concerns about the use of Amharic, the official language of Ethiopia, in this fashion. Before it became widespread, the meme was predominantly used on stan Twitter, where people also criticized it as disrespectful.

[…] CONTINUE READING