Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia breaks 5000 meters world record [video]

VALENCIA, SPAIN – Ethiopian long-distance runner Letesenbet Gidey broke the world record in 5000 meters in Valencia, Spain. The 22-year-old ran a time of 14: 06.65 minutes, which is over four seconds faster than her compatriot Tirunesh Dibaba’s record in 2008.

Letesenbet won the silver medal in 10,000 meters at the World Athletics Championships in Doha last year.

At the same event, world champion Joshua Cheptegei from Uganda broke the 15-year-old world record in 10,000m that was set by Kenenisa Bekele. The 24-year-old crossed the finish line after 26:11.02 minutes, well below Kenenisa’s record.

VIDEO

