Entrepreneur Bethlehem Tilahun launches new snack brands made from teff

Ethiopian entrepreneur Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu has launched snack brands that are made from teff, a gluten-free grain from Ethiopia.

Bethlehem's new company, Tefftastic

Created by legendary Ethiopian entrepreneur Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu, Tefftastic is the world’s leading teff snack and the only 100% teff snack on the market.

Tefftastic™ Puffs are made in small batches from pure stone-ground black teff, Earth’s Original Ancient Grain® and one of the most potent gluten-free superfoods.

Packed with 8 grams of complete plant protein, 9 grams of gut-pleasing prebiotic fiber, all nine essential amino acids, and an incredible vitamin and mineral profile per snack-sized bag, Tefftastic™ takes spicy puffed snacks to a whole new level.

“Tefftastic was born from our dream to combine the unique flavors of our Ethiopian heritage with the health benefits of teff, Ethiopia’s superfood and Earth’s original ancient grain,” explains Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu, Founder and CEO of Tefftastic™.

Tefftastic snacks are made with no artificial additives, 100% plant-based, and gluten-free.

Tefftastic Puffs are available in flavors inspired by Ethiopian spices, including Ethiopian Devil Pepper and Ethiopian Jalapeño + Coriander. The result is a crispy, crunchy, spicy puff that delivers deliciousness and nutritiousness in each bite.

Tefftastic™ Puffs are available for order exclusively on tefftasticeats.com