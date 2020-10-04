Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata wins London Marathon [video]

Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge has been beaten at the London Marathon by Shura Kitata from Ethiopia. The world record holder was last beaten in 2013 in Berlin by his compatriot Wilson Kipsang. In London, Kipchoge ran 1:08 minutes behind winner Kitata.

Kipchoge, the running superstar and top favorite from Kenya, finished eighth in the race in London on Sunday (October 4th, 2020) and had no chance against the winner Kitata from Ethiopia. Kitata prevailed after a sprint to the finish after 2:05:41 hours with a one-second advantage over Vincent Kipchumba. Third was Sisay Lemma from Ethiopia in 2:05:45 hours.

Ethiopia’s running star Kenenisa Bekele, the second-fastest marathon runner in history, had to cancel his participation due to an injury.

Because of the corona pandemic, no amateur runners were allowed in the 40th edition of the annual race. The 42.195 kilometers were completed without a spectator through St. James’s Park at Buckingham Palace. Numerous other large city marathons had been canceled this year due to corona, including the race in Berlin.