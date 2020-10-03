A film about Ethiopian priest nominated for best documentary at a film festival in Italy

A documentary film co-produced by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) about a missionary, Abba Goesh, living with the Dassanech people on Ethiopia’s Omo River, was nominated in the best documentary category for the 23rd Religion Today Film Festival in Trento (Italy). The festival took place from Sept. 23-30. The film was directed by Magdalena Wolnik, maker of several dozen documentary films made in cooperation with Catholic Radio and Television Network (CRTN) and ACN. Ms. Wolnik talks about the making of “Ethiopia – From every clan.” […] CONTINUE READING