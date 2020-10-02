3 health benefits of Ethiopian food

Ethiopian staples such as teff and lentils are great sources of fiber. Diets high in fiber are associated with a decreased incidence of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and some forms of cancer. Fiber may also assist with weight management by slowing digestion and increasing satiety, per the Mayo Clinic.

A September 2017 review in Antioxidants supports a strong body of evidence that spices can reduce or eliminate the harmful effects of contaminants in food and the environment thanks to their antioxidant content.

Ethiopian food is flavored with an array of herbs and spices that are linked to fighting inflammation and disease. For example, the Antioxidants review indicates that curcumin (found in turmeric) has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which may decrease triglycerides and cholesterol.