U.N. reports 1 million Ethiopians affected by floods – UN

XINHUA – Floods in various parts of Ethiopia have affected around one million Ethiopians, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) disclosed on Friday.

In a Humanitarian Bulletin published on Friday, UNOCHA also said close to 315,00 people have been displaced due to the floods.

“Heavy rains-caused overflow of rivers, coupled with the discharge of water from major dams has contributed to the worsening flood incidences in recent weeks,” said the UNOCHA report.

The UNOCHA report further said around 10 million U.S. dollars is required to provide relief aid and rehabilitate displaced persons of which only 2.7 million U.S. dollars have been mobilized so far.

In September, Muferiat Kamil, Ethiopia Minister of Peace, said various parts of Ethiopia have experienced floods caused by rainfall levels that haven’t been seen for more than 30 years.

Kamil said the floods which in some areas have been the most damaging in more than a century have displaced 217,000 people and affected another 363,000 people.

“These floods have affected hundreds of thousands of people living in 23 zones of five regional states, causing immense damage to private and public properties,” Kamil told Xinhua.

The five Ethiopian regional states affected by floods are Gambella, Southern, Afar, Oromia and Amhara.