Ethiopian court orders release of Kenyan journalist Yassin Juma

An Ethiopian court on Wednesday ordered the release of Kenyan journalist Yassin Juma, as he made his fourth appearance since his arrest in Addis Ababa early in July.

Kedir Bullo, one of the Lawyers defending dozens of prominent opposition political figures arrested in the aftermath of the assassination of popular Oromo musician Hachalu Hundessa on June 29, confirmed the orders to the Nation.

Juma, whose real name is Collins Juma Osemo, was picked up by security agents on July 3 from the home of Jawar Mohammed, an activist and critic of PM Abiy Ahmed. […] CONTINUE READING