Ethiopian-Canadian Community Association building in Edmonton vandalized

A member of the Ethiopian-Canadian Community Association in Edmonton says she is upset and concerned after vandals recently targeted the organization’s building for the second time in just weeks.

“Something like this has never happened,” Meheret Worku told Global News in front of the building at 10585 115 St. “We are all peace-loving people.

“We’re very inclusive, so we’re definitely upset about this.”

According to Worku, the first incident occurred about three weeks ago when someone tampered with the colors on the image of a flag on the building that has been there since 1984.

“That is very disrespectful, so we contacted the police,” she said. “The police were looking into it… [but] we did not then have a security camera.”

The second incident occurred this week. Worku said on Monday, one of the association’s members was walking by and found windows smashed and the door to the building broken. […] CONTINUE READING