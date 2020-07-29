Eutelsat and an Ethiopian company signed agreement for new satellite broadcast platform

Eutelsat Communications and Strong Roots Ethiopia Broadcasting Service PLC have signed an agreement for a Ku capacity on a 36 MHz transponder on Eutelsat’s EUTELSAT 8 West B satellite.

The capacity will enable Strong Roots to launch a new free to air DTH platform covering Ethiopia as well as Ethiopian diaspora in zones within the satellite’s footprint, notably the Middle East.

Commenting on the deal, Tsegaye Alemayehu, Chairman of Strong Roots said: “We are delighted to be supported by Eutelsat in our quest to provide a high-quality broadcast experience to viewers across Ethiopia and beyond. As indicated by its name, Strong Roots is striving to put down solid foundations in the broadcast industry in Ethiopia, building its reputation based on the quality of service and broad coverage with heartfelt Ethiopian Hospitality”. […] CONTINUE READING