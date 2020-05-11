Germany allocates 120 million euros to help Ethiopia in the coronavirus pandemic

DW – According to Germany’s Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU), there are only 150 intensive care beds for Ethiopia’s 110 million people. Sufficiently prepared hospitals are only available in the big cities. Health care in the countryside is almost non-existent. The 120 million euros that Germany will make available Ethiopia will be used to stabilize and expand the health care infrastructure, said Mr. Müller.

The immediate measures are also intended to support the reform course of the Ethiopian Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy Ahmed, who has noticeably advanced press freedom, the fight against corruption, and economic modernization, according to Mr. Müller.

The development minister warned that these successes are at risk: “In Ethiopia, exports to Europe have decreased by a third. Factories are closing, 1.5 million jobs are already being lost. Many millions of people are slipping into poverty.”