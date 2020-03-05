Ethiopian Airlines has no plans to suspend flights to China

The CEO of Ethiopia’s flag carrier, Ethiopian Airlines (ET) Tewolde Gebremariam on Wednesday said stopping flights to China is not a solution to fight novel coronavirus.

Speaking at the 5th Africa Aviation conference being held in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, Gebremariam said the novel coronavirus transmission won’t be prevented by stopping direct flights to China.

"Flying direct to China doesn't mean we will stop novel coronavirus, because passengers from China can travel to African countries including Ethiopia through various other hubs. That's what the interconnected world means."