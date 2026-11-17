A satellite map of southwest Saudi Arabia, with Abha and Khamis Mushait marked in Arabic (Source: NASA World Wind via Wikimedia Commons).

A Tigray official says about 520 Ethiopians, most of them young people from Tigray, are on death row in Saudi Arabia on drug charges, and families fear more executions after a detainee transfer.

Haish Subagadis, who heads the administration’s youth bureau, told Addis Standard in an interview published on Monday that about 200 of those sentenced were held in Khamis Mushait and in Abha, in Saudi Arabia’s southwest, and that around 50 of them had been moved from Khamis Mushait to Abha in recent days. Families took the transfer as a sign that executions could be close, he said. “Be a voice for our children; they went there in search of work and should not die in that country,” he quoted parents as saying.

The numbers being given out differ, and none of them comes from the Saudi or Ethiopian governments. When the youth bureau first raised the alarm on November 13, the regional broadcaster Tigrai TV quoted it as saying 38 people had already been executed. In the Addis Standard interview, Haish said around 31 people from the group in the southwest had been executed, seven of them in the past week alone. Reporting by AFP the same week put the number of Ethiopians executed in Saudi Arabia so far in 2026 at 34, including two on November 11. Addis Standard said it could not verify the regional official’s figures, and Mereja Media could not either.

Haimanot Ashenafi, Amnesty International’s researcher for the Horn of Africa, told Addis Standard that ten years ago three Ethiopians were executed in Saudi Arabia in a single year, while in the first eight months of 2026 alone 20 were executed for drug offenses, with more since. Human Rights Watch said Saudi Arabia carried out a record 356 executions in 2025, 240 of them for drug offenses according to Reprieve and the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights, figures HRW cited in January. Human Rights Watch said in July that at least 79 other Ethiopians faced imminent execution on similar charges, and it documented hearings that lasted minutes, without lawyers or interpreters.

Haish said many of the young people left Tigray after the 2020 to 2022 war, crossed Yemen with the help of brokers, and were told to carry packages whose contents they did not know. He said some were convicted without having Arabic court papers translated. He also said the administration had written to and visited the Ethiopian consulate in Saudi Arabia with relatives of the detainees, without result, and that he believed the federal government’s effort was not enough.

Ethiopia’s foreign ministry has not commented publicly on the 520 figure, and Mereja Media found no statement from the Saudi authorities on the cases. Patriarch Abune Mathias appealed in May for the executions to stop, Addis Standard reported at the time.

On X, the figure spread quickly from Thursday, shared by Tigrayan, Ethiopian and regional accounts, and one Ethiopian commentator called it a humanitarian emergency. The journey these young people make passes through Yemen’s war, where fighting has spread this month around the Bab el Mandeb area and the Kharaz refugee camp. It begins in a region where hunger and child malnutrition were already severe before the new fighting, and where families are again fleeing artillery and drones around Sheraro.

Sources