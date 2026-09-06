Chevening scholarships 2026: a funded UK master’s path for Ethiopian applicants before the October deadline

Applications for the UK government’s Chevening Scholarships are open through 6 October 2026 at 11:00 UTC, which is 2:00 p.m. East Africa Time, for Ethiopian citizens chasing a fully funded one-year master’s in Britain starting in autumn 2027.

Chevening’s official timeline puts the window between 4 August and 6 October 2026. The programme covers tuition, living costs, travel, and related grants, and it is aimed at applicants who can show leadership and at least two years of work experience, hold an undergraduate degree finished at least two years before the deadline, and commit to returning home for two years after study. Candidates must pick three eligible UK master’s courses through the online system and later secure at least one unconditional offer by the July 2027 deadline if they clear interview.

For Ethiopian and wider Horn students, that calendar matters more than the brochure language. Study-abroad scholarships 2026 cycles compress fast once reading committees start in mid-October, and Chevening’s Ethiopia country page is the only sanctioned application path. Diaspora families already stretch remittance fees and FX corridors to keep relatives in school; a fully funded UK master’s is one of the few routes that does not depend on parallel-market dollars or private agency markups. It is also a rare clean signal in a year when Abiy Ahmed’s government keeps selling reform to investors while wars in Amhara, Oromia, and the north keep pushing talent out rather than bringing it home.

Applicants who wait for October gossip about “extensions” usually miss the form. The deadline is fixed. The essays and course choices are not.

Sources:

Chevening (application timeline)

Chevening Ethiopia

Chevening (eligibility)

Doctors Online Ethiopia