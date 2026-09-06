War risk insurance spikes on Red Sea routes as Saudi Arabia weighs a state-backed pool

Marine war risk insurance on Red Sea and Persian Gulf voyages has climbed back toward decade highs, and Saudi Arabia is now talking to London brokers about a state-backed pool that would try to keep ships moving when commercial cover gets too expensive or too thin.

Beinsure, drawing on Wall Street Journal reporting, puts Persian Gulf war-risk quotes at 3% to 6% of a ship’s value against a peacetime baseline near 0.25%. Reuters reporting cited in the same coverage said southern Red Sea premiums moved above 1% of vessel value after Houthi attacks on Saudi-linked traffic, with some Saudi-linked ships quoted as high as 3% near Jizan, Al Shuqaiq, and the Bab el-Mandeb gateway into the Gulf of Aden. Semafor and Beinsure both report that the Saudi Finance Ministry has explored a scheme that would offer as much as 700 million riyals (about $186 million) in commercial cover per insured event, with further backstop capacity from the Saudi Export-Import Bank. Talks with London brokers remain early and could still fail.

That pricing math is not abstract for the Horn. Djibouti still handles the bulk of Ethiopia’s seaborne trade. When underwriters reprice Bab el-Mandeb and Cape diversions become the rational default, freight and insurance costs land on landlocked importers as surely as they land on Gulf oil exporters. Addis Fortune has already tracked how war surcharges and higher container rates rippled into Ethiopian farms and factories earlier in 2026. A Saudi pool would not rewrite Ethiopia’s port dependence overnight, but it would signal how far war risk insurance has moved from a voyage line-item into a state trade-security problem.

The harder test is whether any pool actually brings ships and premiums back into the corridor. Western escort missions never fully restored pre-crisis traffic. Until underwriters reprice Bab el-Mandeb as ordinary water again, Cape diversion freight and war-risk markups remain the quiet tax on everything that has to pass the Gate of Tears.

Sources:

Beinsure

Semafor

Beinsure (premiums)

Reuters