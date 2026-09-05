Red Sea coalition goes live as Cape detours still price the corridor

The Saudi-led Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition has moved from paper to a working headquarters. Asharq Al-Awsat reported on 2 September that Rear Adm. Abdullah Al-Shehri is in command in the Kingdom, with Pakistan Navy Commodore Rashid Sheikh as deputy, and that liaison officers from member states have begun staffing the Riyadh base after planners met in Jeddah in August.

The coalition, announced in late July, is framed as a defensive effort for the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden. Founding declarations and later analysis from India’s National Maritime Foundation list early participants that include Egypt, Djibouti, Somalia, Türkiye, Pakistan, and several Gulf and African littoral states. The United Arab Emirates and Oman are still noted as absences that matter for eastern-shore depth.

That geography sits on Ethiopia’s doorstep even when Addis Ababa is not at the table. Djibouti handles the bulk of Ethiopia’s seaborne trade. When Houthi drones and missiles keep pushing carriers around the Cape of Good Hope, freight, fuel, and insurance costs climb for landlocked Ethiopia as well as for everyone else on the Suez lane. Saudi Gazette and Asharq Al-Awsat both treat early September as the start of the institutional phase. Analysts writing for iAqaba stress the harder test: whether premiums fall and ships return.

Western escorts under Operation Prosperity Guardian and the EU’s Aspides never fully restored pre-crisis traffic. The new coalition promises regional ownership, a Combined Maritime Operations Center, and shared intelligence. National Maritime Foundation research warns that the western Indian Ocean is already crowded with overlapping task forces, and that durability will depend on continuous presence rather than launch-day flags.

For now the watchpoints are simple. Do capable navies stay on station. Does intel move fast enough to cue escorts before cheap drones reach a hull. And do underwriters reprice the corridor, or does the Cape detour remain the rational default for another shipping season.

Sources:

Asharq Al-Awsat

Saudi Gazette

National Maritime Foundation

iAqaba