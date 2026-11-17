Adem Farah, right, in Moscow on November 16 (Source: Prosperity Party)

Adem Farah, vice president of the ruling Prosperity Party, has replaced Ethiopia’s air force commander as chairman of the Ethiopian Airlines Group board, the airline said in a statement welcoming him on Tuesday.

Adem takes over from Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa, the commander of the Ethiopian Air Force, who had chaired the board since June 2023. The airline group’s chief executive, Mesfin Tasew, confirmed the change to Addis Fortune, which reported it on Saturday. DW Amharic said on Monday that it had asked the airline to confirm the appointment, was told to send its questions by email, and had received no answer by the end of the day.

An aviation expert who spoke to DW Amharic said he had solid information that the leadership had changed, but that it was not right for a change at the top of such a large public company to go unannounced. The airline welcomed Adem as its new board chairman in a post on X on Tuesday morning, two days after Addis Fortune first reported the change on Nov. 15. It did not say why General Yilma had left the post.

The move takes the chair of one of Ethiopia’s biggest state companies from a senior military officer to a senior party official. Adem is the party’s deputy leader and also heads the government’s Democratic System Building Coordination Center, with the rank of deputy prime minister. He was speaker of the House of Federation from 2020 to 2021 and before that deputy president of the Somali region. General Yilma had himself replaced Girma Wake, a veteran of the airline industry, three years ago.

The new chairman comes in at a demanding time. The group reported about $9.1 billion in revenue for the 2025/26 fiscal year, according to DW Amharic, and Addis Fortune said it was seeking more than $9 billion in loans for the new Bishoftu international airport, a project the airline wants to speed up while it buys new aircraft and adds routes. Neither outlet reported any statement from Adem on what he plans to focus on.

On Monday, the day DW Amharic reported the change, the Prosperity Party posted photographs of Adem signing a strategic cooperation agreement in Moscow with Vladimir Yakushev of United Russia, Russia’s ruling party. Four days earlier, China’s ambassador Chen Hai met him in Addis Ababa to discuss party to party ties, according to the Chinese embassy.

On X, supporters of the party congratulated him, one of them wishing him a good term in office. Mereja Media found little other reaction on X by Monday evening.

The airline has been in the news for other reasons this month. Nigeria warned its citizens with heart and lung conditions about transiting Addis Ababa after 16 of them died in transit this year, and flight trackers have followed UAE linked cargo jets on Bole’s apron. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed named his new cabinet in October, a reshuffle approved by parliament that also moved Fitsum Assefa to the finance ministry.

Sources