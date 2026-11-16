Negede Gobeze, in an undated photograph (Source: N.Gobeze, via SBS Amharic)

Negede Gobeze, a founder of the All Ethiopia Socialist Movement, known as MEISON, and one of the best known figures of Ethiopia’s 1960s student generation, has died in Brussels at 83.

He died during the night of Thursday, November 12, in Brussels, where he lived, DW Amharic reported, and his family has said he will be buried in Ethiopia. News of his death spread among Ethiopians at home and abroad on Friday, and by the weekend former comrades, rivals and younger admirers were sharing memories of him on X.

Negede was born in Dessie in 1943 and went to Woizero Sihin school there before finishing secondary school at General Wingate in Addis Ababa. He took a degree in economics at what was then Haile Selassie I University, now Addis Ababa University, and in the mid 1960s went to France, where he earned a doctorate in law at Aix Marseille University. In Europe he led Ethiopian student associations at different times and edited their journals. Reeyot Alemu, the journalist, described him as a former president of the union of Ethiopian students in Europe.

He was a founding member and a leader of MEISON, the Marxist organization that worked with the military Derg after the 1974 revolution before the regime turned on it. His name stands out among the intellectuals of the student movement, the revolution and the Derg years, and among those who kept up the political struggle under the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front, DW said. He was also a writer and a poet, and the most cited of his books, Yidres Le Ginbot Ke Yekatit, came out about four years ago.

Abera Yemaneab, a longtime comrade, told DW that Negede was a man of purpose, a determined fighter who did not lose hope, and a teacher, and that he was just as known for the ease with which he got along with people.

The politician Neamin Zeleke said he had known Negede closely for many years. He wrote that Negede played a leading role in efforts for democracy, political pluralism, human rights and national reconciliation during the 27 years of rule by the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front, and called him a man of ideas and of the pen. Ayele Bojia, who said he founded the Oromo Movement for Federalism and Ethiopian Unity, wrote that of all the political figures he reached out to, Negede “stood out to me as a very genuine, balanced and most importantly, solution focused leader.”

Not every tribute was without reservation. One user wrote that Negede and his generation of revolutionaries “fundamentally transformed and modernized Ethiopian politics,” and that their legacy, “with all its achievements and tragic consequences,” remains part of the country’s history. The bitter split between MEISON and the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party in the 1970s still comes up in Ethiopian political arguments, as a 2018 opinion piece published by Mereja Media showed, and the return of exiles from that generation has long stirred debate, as another Mereja Media article noted the same year.

Negede leaves two children and two grandchildren.

Sources