(Source: Mereja Media)

An article by a writer from Eritrea’s foreign ministry, published by state media, calls Ethiopia under the Prosperity Party weaker than under past governments and a source of regional danger.

The Tigrinya article, signed by Eyob Gebrehiwet of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and titled Prosperity: from internal turmoil to regional hostility, was posted on Thursday by Shabait, the Ministry of Information’s news service. Mereja Media translated the article from Tigrinya. It says Ethiopian elites have run an organized campaign against Eritrea’s sovereignty for three years and that it has now turned into open aggression against the Eritrean people.

Eyob writes that Ethiopia under the Prosperity Party is much weaker than it was under earlier governments and close to collapse, strong only on maps, in media boasts and in war drums. He says a dangerous and narrow ethnic ideology, Oromummaa, casts a shadow of destruction over the country, and describes Ethiopia as a testing ground for international financial institutions, caught in a debt trap while its resources are handed to foreign companies. The article refers to the ‘treacherous leader of the Prosperity system,’ meaning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

On the sea, the article argues that Ethiopia has better options than most landlocked countries, with the chance to use more than seven ports in five neighboring countries, and calls the push for sea access a dangerous and unrealistic line chosen to serve a foreign agenda. It also accuses Addis Ababa of hostile policies toward Eritrea, Sudan and Somalia.

The same morning Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel shared a Tigrinya editorial titled Everything for you. It says the Eritrean people have never chosen war, that in their history they have been invaded but never invaded others, and that their preparations are meant to repel a war forced on them and, if it comes, to defeat it.

These are statements by Eritrea’s government and its officials. Ethiopian officials say they seek sea access by peaceful means and accuse Eritrea of backing armed groups inside Ethiopia, as Getachew Reda told the UN envoy this week. Mereja Media found no Ethiopian government response to the article by Thursday evening.

Sources