A wheat field shown in a November 8, 2026, post by the East Gojjam Zone Disaster Risk Management Office about harvest work in Debre Elias woreda, East Gojjam. Photo: East Gojjam Zone Disaster Risk Management Office (@EastGojjamZone) on X. [file photo]

Accounts on X say government forces in Debre Elias, East Gojjam, are holding more than 30 relatives of Fano fighters, including a two year old boy, a claim Mereja Media could not verify.

The account @neby_G, which posts regularly on the war in Amhara, wrote, citing unnamed local sources, that forces took the child into custody on November 8, 2026, after failing to find his parents, and said he was separated from his family for three days. It said soldiers told the boy that his father is Fano. The posts describe the detentions as part of a wider operation in Debre Elias, Debre Markos and Gozamin, and say the detainees include pregnant women, students and elderly people.

Other Amharic accounts on X, including @LeadersFree and @Samibebi2, repeated the same claim on Wednesday, also citing unnamed sources, and gave the date as Tikimt 29 in the Ethiopian calendar. One said the child was held at the Debre Elias woreda police station without water or food and had become ill. Another warned that Fano forces may respond if the relatives are not released. These accounts are not independent observers, and the details have not been confirmed.

Mereja Media found no statement from the Amhara regional government, the Ethiopian National Defense Force or the police on the claim by Wednesday evening, and it could not independently identify the people said to be held. Mereja Media is not publishing the boy’s name.

Mereja Media will update this story if officials or independent monitors respond.

Sources