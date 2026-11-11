An image shared by Sudan Tribune on November 10, 2026, with its report on the drone attack on Beni Shako village in Kurmuk locality, Blue Nile region, Sudan. Mereja Media could not confirm that the image shows Beni Shako or when it was taken. Credit: Sudan Tribune.

A drone attack killed nine civilians and wounded others on Tuesday, in an attack the Sudanese Observatory for Human Rights said came at dawn, in Beni Shako, a village in Blue Nile region’s Kurmuk locality near the Ethiopian border, the locality’s commissioner said.

Abdel Aati Mohamed al Faki, the commissioner of Kurmuk, said drones belonging to the Rapid Support Forces carried out the attack on the village, which is in the Al Keili administrative unit. Several of the wounded were in serious condition, he said in a post that was carried by Al Jazeera, Sudan Tribune, Anadolu Agency and other outlets on Tuesday morning.

Xinhua quoted the commissioner as saying the dead were displaced people traveling from Beni Shako toward Damazin.

The RSF neither confirmed nor denied that it was responsible, Asharq Sudan reported. By Tuesday evening, Mereja Media had not seen any statement from the RSF or from the Tasis coalition that it leads, and the names of the dead had not been published.

The Sudanese Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group, said all of those killed were unarmed civilians. It condemned the attack “in the strongest terms” and called for an immediate end to the targeting of civilians and villages and for the protection of civilians under international humanitarian law. Radio Dabanga, which broadcasts to Sudan from the Netherlands, led its Tuesday bulletin with the attack and the commissioner’s accusation against the RSF.

Kurmuk locality sits on Sudan’s southeastern border, across from Ethiopia’s Benishangul Gumuz region, where the Ethiopian town of Kurmuk lies on the other side. Mereja Media has reported on several drone attacks in eastern Sudan in recent weeks, including strikes on Damazin that cut power and water and strikes that cut power across Kassala State. Relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa have worsened over the same period, and Sudan’s army led government has accused Ethiopia of letting its territory be used against Sudan, which Ethiopia rejects. Mereja Media also reported that Sudan shut Ethiopia’s consulate in Gedaref, according to a Sudanese source.

Elsewhere in Sudan, fighting continued in North and West Kordofan, where both sides claimed gains. Forces allied with the army said they were advancing and tightening a siege around Al Khuwei and En Nahud in West Kordofan, while the RSF said it had won battles on the same fronts, Asharq Sudan reported. Sudanese Echo, an outlet that backs the army, reported that Major General Hamdan Bashir, a commander of the Third Front Tamazuj, an armed group allied with the RSF, and his deputy, Colonel Omar Awad Haroun, had announced that they were leaving the RSF and joining the army. The RSF had not commented on that report.

The World Health Organization in Sudan warned that health and food needs were growing in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, where thousands of displaced people face hunger and malnutrition, Asharq Al Awsat reported on Tuesday.

In Tripoli, Sudan’s foreign ministry undersecretary, Ambassador Muawiya Osman Khalid, asked member states of the Community of Sahel Saharan States to designate the RSF a terrorist organization and to stop their territory from being used as a route for weapons and mercenaries, Sudan’s state news agency SUNA reported.

Sources