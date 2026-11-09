Lake Hayq (Hayiq), South Wollo, Ethiopia, November 13, 2012. Photo: Radosław Botev / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0 PL [file photo]

Addis Standard reported on November 2 that survivors had left Hayiq Jari camp after an October drone strike and that markets and classrooms had closed. On November 8, an analyst posted a map of the site.

The strike hit the Hayiq Jari 2 camp in Tehuledere woreda on October 29. BBC Amharic reported that 18 people were killed. Addis Standard reported 18 dead and 22 injured. The camp held more than 1,800 people who had fled earlier fighting.

On Sunday, AfriMEOSINT, an open source account that tracks military activity, published what it said was the exact location of the camp. It compared ground images with satellite images. It said about 40 people were killed or injured and blamed the Ethiopian National Defense Force for the strike. AfriMEOSINT also posted an image it said showed casualties sheltering in a tunnel near the camp. Mereja Media could not verify who carried out the strike.

In its November 2 report, Addis Standard said there was no organized move to a safer place and many survivors had gone to stay with families in nearby communities. Support centers, small food markets run by camp residents, and classrooms for children had closed. One survivor, whom Addis Standard called Alemtsehay, a name changed for her safety, described fear of gathering in groups. Another survivor, Yeshialem, said some displaced people were discussing going to Bahir Dar, the Amhara regional capital, to appeal to the regional government. One resident said at least 15 of the dead were buried in one grave.

As of Sunday evening, Mereja Media found no public statement from the federal government or the army on who carried out the strike.

Drone strikes have killed many civilians in Amhara since the war between Fano forces and the federal army began in August 2023. Mereja Media first reported the rising death toll from the Hayiq camp strike on October 30. On November 4 we reported that the Fano movement said drones killed more than 20 people in a South Gondar town.

Sources