Map showing Amhara Region in Ethiopia, 2011. Map: TUBS / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 [file photo]

Fano forces in North and South Wollo say they overran army positions in Meket and Ambassel last week and captured dozens of soldiers. Mereja Media could not independently verify the claims.

According to statements shared on X by Fano supporters, Fano fighters overran a battalion of the Ethiopian National Defense Force in Meket woreda, North Wollo, on Thursday, November 5. The statements said 32 soldiers were captured, including two captains, and that 67 AK rifles were taken. A media department of the Amhara Fano National Movement released photos of rows of rifles laid out on the ground.

In a separate claim, a Fano unit called the Menelik 1st Command said its fighters killed 50 soldiers and six commanders and captured 43 soldiers in Ambassel woreda, South Wollo, on Wednesday, November 4. The claim was posted on X by Fano supporters and by the Kenya Axis account, which follows the conflict. No independent source has confirmed these numbers.

On Sunday, Fano supporters posted videos they said showed soldiers captured at Woqeta in Meket. Mereja Media has not independently reviewed the videos or verified the men’s identities or when and where the footage was recorded. Statements by people in captivity may be made under pressure. Mereja Media is not publishing images of the captives, for their safety.

One X user, Mikias, replying to a Fano supporter on November 7, accused Fano of dressing people in army uniforms and presenting them as captured soldiers. That post predates the November 8 clips and is not an assessment of them. Claims of large numbers of dead and captured soldiers are hard to check independently.

As of Sunday evening, Mereja Media found no public statement from the federal government, the army or the Amhara regional government about the fighting in Meket or Ambassel. Mereja Media treats statements from both sides as claims.

The war between Fano forces and the federal army began in August 2023. Fighting has spread in recent weeks across South Gondar and Wollo. Mereja Media reported on October 27 that fighting was spreading across South Gondar as both sides traded heavy casualty claims. On November 4, we reported that the Fano movement said drones killed more than 20 people in a South Gondar town. For background on the movement, read our explainer What is Fano?

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