Starlink Ethiopia stays unlicensed while satellite internet spreads across Africa

Starlink is live in about 26 African countries as of mid-2026, with Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Somalia, and South Sudan already on the map. Ethiopia is not. Tech.africa’s June 2026 availability check still lists Ethiopia among markets with no committed service date, alongside Djibouti, Eritrea, Sudan, and South Africa.

That is not a satellite gap. SpaceX’s constellation already flies over the Horn. It is a licensing gap. The Ethiopian Communications Authority has publicly denied granting Starlink a licence and said it had held no licensing talks with the company, after social posts claimed otherwise, according to Birr Metrics. The World Bank’s Ethiopia Telecom Market Assessment has urged the ECA to consider licences for LEO operators such as Starlink and OneWeb precisely because rural fibre is slow and expensive. Neighbours can buy kits; Ethiopian households and clinics still cannot do it legally.

The Ethiopian government opened the mobile market cautiously to a single Safaricom-led consortium and then stalled a second full licence. Satellite broadband would poke at the same sovereignty and incumbent instincts that keep Ethio Telecom dominant and internet shutdowns in the toolkit when politics heat up. Across the live African markets, monthly residential plans often land around $30 to $55, with the real barrier the hardware kit. In Ethiopia those price points are moot until the regulator moves.

For now, Starlink Ethiopia remains a rumour cycle and a World Bank recommendation, not a product. Connectivity Africa is racing ahead of Addis Ababa’s licence desk.

Sources:

tech.africa

Birr Metrics

TrendsNAFRICA / World Bank assessment