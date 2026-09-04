Physicists watch Einstein’s equivalence principle hold for falling quantum atoms

On 2 September, an international team reported the first direct measurement of the quantum phase that accumulates when atoms fall freely under gravity. The result, published in Science Advances, shows that Einstein’s equivalence principle, a cornerstone of his theory of gravity, remains consistent with how matter behaves in the quantum world. The work was led from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev with collaborators at Ulm and Oxford, including Sir Roger Penrose.

Quantum mechanics and general relativity have each passed countless tests on their own turf. They still do not sit inside one tidy theory. The new experiment does not unify them, and it does not prove that gravity itself is quantum. What it does is put a long-predicted effect on the lab bench. Using a device they call the Quantum Galileo Interferometer, the researchers cooled rubidium atoms nearly to absolute zero, put them into a quantum superposition so each atom’s wave could travel two paths at once, held one path magnetically against gravity, and let the other fall on a ballistic trajectory. When the paths were reunited, the interference pattern matched the phase shift Einstein’s principle predicts for a freely falling quantum wave.

Lead author Ron Folman of Ben-Gurion called the paper unusual for pairing a hard experiment with a theoretical question that has frustrated physicists for a century. Oxford’s Vlatko Vedral said the run pushes quantum mechanics into one of its most interesting frontiers, gravity, and again finds its predictions holding. ScienceAlert covered the setup on 4 September, noting the atom-chip control of roughly 20,000 ultracold atoms and the careful distinction between a Newtonian “held” frame and an Einsteinian free-fall frame.

The group hopes heavier test objects, including nanodiamonds, will eventually probe regimes where Penrose and others suspect quantum mechanics might break. For now the message is narrower and still striking: free fall leaves a measurable fingerprint on a quantum state, and that fingerprint looks like Einstein.

Sources:

EurekAlert / University of Oxford

ScienceAlert