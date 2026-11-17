A woman is examined for trachomatous trichiasis in Eritrea (Source: Ministry of Health, Eritrea, via WHO)

Eritrea has eliminated trachoma, the world’s leading infectious cause of blindness, as a public health problem, the World Health Organization said on Monday, the 11th country in WHO’s African Region to do so.

Eritrea is the 34th country in the world to reach the milestone. “After two decades of determined effort, Eritrea has consigned trachoma as a public health problem to history,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who congratulated “the Government and people of Eritrea on this historic achievement.”

Trachoma is caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis and spreads through contact with eye and nasal discharge. Repeated infections scar the inner eyelid until the eyelashes turn inward and scrape the eye, a stage called trichiasis that can end in blindness. The disease follows poverty, and it thrives where clean water, sanitation and health care are hard to reach, and WHO notes that many Eritreans live in remote rural areas.

According to WHO, Eritrea carried out baseline surveys in different parts of the country between 2006 and 2020, covered all 58 of its sub zobas, the second level of local administration, and used the strategy WHO recommends: surgery for trichiasis, antibiotics to clear infection, clean faces, and better access to water and sanitation. Health workers used digital tools to map affected communities, including hard to reach areas, and a community led sanitation drive produced gains “with limited external funding,” the agency said. Most of the antibiotic was oral azithromycin donated by Pfizer through the International Trachoma Initiative.

WHO’s representative in Eritrea, Dr. Mary Stephen, said the success “belongs first and foremost to the people of Eritrea” and credited the Ministry of Health, communities, health workers, development partners and the Fred Hollows Foundation. WHO validates such a claim only after an independent review group it appoints checks the evidence a country submits, and Eritrea will keep looking for new trichiasis cases after validation. Eliminating trachoma as a public health problem does not mean that no case remains.

On X, Eritreans at home and abroad greeted the news with pride, and some tied it to the tension with Ethiopia. Sirak Bahlbi, a prominent Eritrean voice on X, wrote that “in Eritrea, however, development is measured by how effectively a country eliminates life-altering diseases such as trachoma,” and pointed to WHO figures that he said show Ethiopia carries the world’s highest trachoma burden. Another user, Asmerom Tekeste, sent his “highest commendation” to the Ministry of Health. One Eritrean user replied to WHO that Eritrean eye care began when Fred Hollows, the Australian eye surgeon whose foundation WHO credited, came to Eritrea during the armed struggle. Eritrea’s Ministry of Information has written that Hollows became a friend of Eritrea in 1979, before independence.

The French Embassy in Asmara sent “heartfelt congratulations to the State of Eritrea.” Mereja Media did not find a statement on the Ministry of Information’s X account by Monday evening; on the same day the information minister, Yemane Gebremeskel, used his own account to mock remarks by Ethiopia’s army chief Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, who has accused Eritrea of leading the latest Tigrayan offensive.

Worldwide, the number of people who need help against trachoma fell from about 1.5 billion in 2002 to below 100 million by November 2025, according to WHO. But 92 million people still lived in areas where the disease is endemic as of March 2026, and trachoma remained a public health problem in at least part of 29 countries. With Monday’s validation, Eritrea became the 23rd country in the African Region to eliminate at least one neglected tropical disease.

Sources