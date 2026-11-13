A graphic released by the UN Special Procedures on November 12, 2026, showing Chief Justice Bashe Yusuf Ahmed with the experts’ call that he be restored to office. Credit: UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) on X.

Two UN human rights experts said Somalia’s government unlawfully dismissed Chief Justice Bashe Yusuf Ahmed the night before the Supreme Court ruled on term extensions, and called for him to be restored.

Margaret Satterthwaite, the UN special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, and Ben Saul, the special rapporteur on human rights and counter terrorism, said in a statement on Thursday that the presidential decree of November 4 did not follow constitutional procedures, including approval by parliament or a proposal from the Judicial Services Commission. “We strongly condemn this blatant interference with the independence of the judiciary,” they said, adding that the quick replacement of the chief justice “undermines the rule of law.”

On November 5, five judges went ahead with the case and ruled that extending the terms of the president and parliament from four to five years was unlawful, that both mandates had expired, and that elections must be held within 90 days. They also declared the dismissal unconstitutional. According to the experts, the government refused to comply and deployed hundreds of security personnel to the Supreme Court, seven judges had their security protection withdrawn and were banned from travel, and Ibrahim Idle Suleiman was sworn in as chief justice on November 7 with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud present. “We call on security forces to stand down,” the experts said.

Bashe Yusuf Ahmed thanked the experts on X on behalf of the Supreme Court. “Judges must be free to discharge their constitutional duties without intimidation, retaliation or interference,” he wrote. Reactions among Somalis on X were divided. Some users thanked the UN and said no one is above the law, while one account accused the UN of bullying a sovereign country and said the dismissed chief justice should answer allegations against him in court, allegations that Mereja Media has not seen set out by the government.

The experts said the crisis could also weaken Somalia’s fight against al Shabaab. They act independently and do not speak for the UN as a whole. Mereja Media found no response from the federal government or the presidency to their statement by Thursday evening. Mereja Media reported on East African lawyers urging Somalia to respect the Supreme Court ruling and protect judges.

Sources