A road leading to Moyale on the Ethiopia-Kenya border, November 9, 2015. Photo: George Kaguangi / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0 [file photo]

Britain now advises against all but essential travel to Kenya’s border town of Moyale, as gunfire and grenades from fighting across the border in Ethiopia keep landing on the Kenyan side.

The UK Foreign Office changed its travel advice for Kenya on Friday, November 6. It now warns against travel to Moyale town and up to 5 kilometers around it, including the border with Ethiopia. It said there have been reports of stray gunfire, unexploded weapons and projectiles landing in the Kenyan town of Moyale and up to 3 kilometers around it, causing deaths and injuries.

The fighting is in Ethiopia’s Moyale, on the other side of the border, between forces and groups from the Oromia and Somali regions. It began in late October. The Star reported that the clashes followed the alleged raising of the Somali region’s flag in the town.

On November 2, Amina Guchi, a 65 year old woman, was killed in Kenya’s Moyale, The Star reported, citing police. A bullet believed to have come from Ethiopia hit her in the back of the head, the paper said. She had been talking to a security officer outside county offices. Two days later, a 20 year old woman was hit by two bullets at her home and was admitted in serious condition. Police and Kenya Defence Forces bomb disposal experts detonated three rocket-propelled grenades found near a primary school and meteorological department offices. Two national exam centers were moved.

“Last night we, the people of Moyale Kenya, did not get any sleep,” a resident wrote on X on November 5, in Swahili. “This war seems like it will not end soon, and bullets from that side are finishing people on the Kenyan side.”

Kenya’s police chief, Inspector General Douglas Kanja, visited Moyale on November 5 and ordered more officers to the town. “We are here to ensure all the visitors and locals are safe,” he said, according to The Star. He also visited a camp for displaced families.

The Star reported, citing the United Nations refugee agency, that about 50,000 people had fled from Ethiopia into Kenya since October 22. Many are women and children, staying with relatives or in schools and churches. UN agencies are seeking $8.9 million to help them for three months.

Mereja Media reported on October 28 that more than 36,000 people had crossed into Kenya, and on October 30 that UN agencies appealed for $8.9 million.

Sources