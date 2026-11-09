President Isaac Herzog of Israel, July 11, 2021. Photo: Avi Ohayon, Government Press Office / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 [file photo]

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday formally asked Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government, after 67 of the Knesset’s 120 members recommended him and 46 recommended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Seven lawmakers recommended neither man. Eisenkot, a former army chief who leads the Yashar party, now has 28 days to build a coalition. Herzog can give him 14 more days if needed.

At the ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Herzog said Israel needs “a stable government.” He asked Eisenkot to form a government that serves all Israelis, including those who do not support it. Herzog noted that Netanyahu’s Likud is still the largest single party, but said earlier presidents had also given the task to leaders of smaller parties.

Eisenkot, accepting the task, warned that Israel could slide “toward a point of no return” if it stays on its current path. He said he wants a “national emergency government” and will invite all parties in the Knesset to join, if they accept four principles. The statement from his office did not list them. According to ynet, he does not plan to swear in a government this week, even if a deal comes sooner.

The numbers show the challenge ahead. Eisenkot’s own camp does not have a majority, Anadolu Agency reported. Getting one may need deals with Arab led parties, and their possible role has divided his camp. On Sunday, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman wrote that he will not support a government that depends on the Ra’am party and the Joint List. “That will not happen,” he wrote. A government needs at least 61 seats.

Netanyahu, for his part, called on Saturday night for a “national unity government” made up of his allies and other parties. Eisenkot’s Yashar party rejected the offer and said Likud and its partners could join only if they accept his four principles and a government led by Eisenkot. If Eisenkot fails, Herzog can give the task to another lawmaker, and the country could later face a new election.

Herzog posted video of the handover on X and wished Eisenkot success.

Mereja Media reported on November 5 that Israel certified the election results as officials traded accusations over the questioning of Arab lawmakers. On October 31, Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas said Eisenkot’s conditions were no obstacle.

Sources