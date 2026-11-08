President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ibrahim Idle Suleiman at Idle’s swearing-in as chief justice at Villa Somalia in Mogadishu on November 7, 2026. Photo: Somali National News Agency (SONNA)

Baashe Yusuf Ahmed, the chief justice removed by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, said on Saturday that he does not feel safe in Mogadishu, as the president attended the swearing-in of the man named to replace him.

Speaking to reporters in Mogadishu, Ahmed said his dismissal was illegal and accused the president of meddling in the judiciary. “I do not feel safe in my country’s capital,” he said, according to Somalia Today. “I am not defending my position; I am defending the law. The president must withdraw the 300 soldiers he has deployed at the Supreme Court.” Mereja Media could not verify the number of soldiers Ahmed cited.

Mohamud attended the swearing-in of Ibrahim Idle Suleiman as chief justice on November 7, Somalia Today and the state news agency SONNA reported. The prime minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, the justice minister and leaders of parliament were at the ceremony. The presidency had announced the dismissal and Suleiman’s appointment on November 4, citing complaints about how justice was being administered. The Supreme Court ruled on November 5 that the dismissal was void because the president could not remove the chief justice on his own.

On X, Garowe Online highlighted Ahmed’s line that he was defending the law rather than a position. Hiiraan Online carried a Somali language report summarizing his claim that the removal threatened judicial independence. These posts are not independent confirmation of troop numbers or court security.

In a separate case brought by former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, a five-judge Supreme Court panel ruled on November 5 that Mohamud’s mandate ended on May 15 and parliament’s on April 14, Somalia Today reported. The panel also ordered stakeholders to agree an electoral framework within 30 days and hold elections within 90 days. The attorney general’s office rejected the ruling on Friday, arguing that the court had not first settled the government’s objections to its jurisdiction and to Sharif’s standing, and declaring the ruling legally void, according to Somalia Today. Sharif Sheikh Ahmed’s lawyer, Zakariye Ismail Nur, argued that the attorney general, as a party to the case, had no power to set aside the Supreme Court’s decision, Radio Risaala reported via Somalia Today.

Mereja Media emailed written questions to [email protected] on November 5, before Saturday’s remarks, on the ruling, the dismissal and Suleiman’s appointment. Villa Somalia had not replied as of November 7 evening Eastern Time.

Correction, November 8, 2026, 1:36 PM ET: This article was updated to attribute the swearing-in report to Somalia Today and the state news agency SONNA rather than Garowe Online, to rewrite passages that closely followed Somalia Today’s wording, and to attribute the account of the court ruling and the attorney general’s response to Somalia Today.

Sources